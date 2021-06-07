Wayne County mourns loss of longtime fire coordinator

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne County is mourning the loss of a beloved and respected county leader.

Rufus Landrum, 77, died at his home on Saturday after a brief illness.

For nearly 20 years, Rufus served as Wayne County fire chief and fire coordinator and brought the fire ratings down in the communities he served, while also unifying the various fire departments across the county.

He was involved in the day-to-day operations of emergency management and would, on occasion, help in different capacities with the sheriff’s department and at Wayne General Hospital.

Wreaths were on display in honor of Landrum at the Wayne County Emergency Management Agency and at all fire stations in the county.

Wayne County Beat 3 Supervisor Jerry Hutto said that Rufus was always one of the first to volunteer during any emergency the county may have faced.

“On behalf of Wayne County, Mr. Rufus is going to be sorely, sorely missed by me and my whole board,” Hutto said. “He watched out for us, he helped us in numerous storms and he’s going to be sorely missed.”

Rufus had a love for his family and friends, his faithful dogs and most of all, he loved witnessing about his faith.

Kevin Steven, a friend and former co-worker, said Rufus was always teaching you how to respond in any given emergency while also telling you about Jesus.

“To know him was to have a true friend,” Steven said. “If you spent any amount of time with him, not only was he giving you advice on life and emergency service situations. At some point during the conversation with him, he was going to tell you about his Lord and savior.

“The time is coming, a time when we’ll need to fill those shoes, and that’s going to be a very hard task. That’s going to be a very hard task.”

Rufus was born in Waynesboro on Dec. 25, 1943 to Rufus and Eola Landrum. He was a member of Mulberry Missionary Baptist Church, where he also served as deacon.

He retired from the lumber industry as an electrician project manager before taking on the duties of fire coordinator.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 year, Rebecca, and their two children, Rufus E. “Dicky” Landrum Jr. and Lisa Ann Cunningham.

Visitation will be held at Mulberry Missionary Baptist Church in Waynesboro on Tuesday starting at 5:30 p.m.

Funeral services will also be held at Mulberry Missionary Baptist Church on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.