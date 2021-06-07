Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Sweet photo shows father swan caring for young after their mother died

By Keke Vencill
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, MA (WHDH) – An image on social media showing a father swan on the Charles River in Boston is one of the best wildlife photos of the year.

The father swan is shown carrying his babies on his back, following the death of their mother.

“I can relate on some level, I think, to what it’s like to be a new dad struggling with a challenging situation you need to overcome,” said amateur photographer Matthew Raifman, who captured the heartwarming moment with his camera.

Raifman and his wife have a 20-month-old toddler and said he felt a connection.

“I felt sort of a kindler spirit with this papa swan that is just trying to be resilient in the face of a pretty challenging life,” Raifman said.

His photos show the three gray cygnets huddled together while their father raises its wings on either side to form a cradle.

“As I was looking through the viewfinder, I was just blown away by that opportunity and that really cool experience I was having to see this baby swan family on top of its dad,” Raifman explained.

Raifman immediately called his wife and told her it was one of the best photos he has ever taken. He says he’s received so much engagement on the shot.

“I think that we are going through, we’ve gone through as a society, this really challenging moment for the last two years,” Raifman said. “And there is something about the bittersweet element of this experience, that this swan that was challenged in this way, that overcame it, but lost a family member... It’s just something we can really relate to.”

Wildlife officials performed a necropsy on the mother swan in an effort to find her cause of death, but couldn’t find a specific cause.

Copyright 2021 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol on the scene of a deadly interstate crash in Jones County.
I-59 crash kills 2 in Jones County
Infant and two adults dead after Biloxi shooting
The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 11 in Lamar County.
Crash in Lamar County kills 2 Friday
The FBI is now offering a $2,500 reward for tips on the fires that were started inside multiple...
FBI offers $2,500 reward for information on Walmart fire suspects
Police said the shooting happened on Willis Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.
Hattiesburg police investigating early-morning shooting

Latest News

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the graduation and commissioning ceremony at the...
Harris says leaders need to restore hope in Guatemala
Burger King trolls Chick-fil-A with LGBTQ+ donations to mark June as Pride Month.
Burger King trolls Chick-fil-A over pride support
Coronavirus update
332 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths reported Monday in Miss.
The Food and Drug Administration said it granted approval to the drug developed by Biogen for...
FDA approves much-debated Alzheimer’s drug panned by experts
NOAA's Mauna Loa Atmospheric Baseline Observatory is perched high atop Hawaii's largest...
Carbon dioxide levels hit 50% higher than preindustrial time