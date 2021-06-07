Win Stuff
Rides to the polls available for voters Tuesday

Mississippi M.O.V.E. is offering free rides to the polls
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - If voters need a ride to the polls Tuesday, they can book an appointment with Mississippi MOVE to arrange transportation.

You can make an appointment either online at msmove.org or by calling 662-205-6683. You can also call 601-550-9137 to set a ride up.

Riders are required to wear a mask inside the vehicles. Mask will be provided to riders who do not have them.

Polls for municipal general elections are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

