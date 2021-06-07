Reeves talks low vaccination rate, US Supreme Court review of abortion ban on CNN

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves appeared on CNN’s State of the Union over the weekend.

CNN Anchor Jake Tapper asked Reeves about the state’s low vaccination rate and the likelihood of Mississippi reaching President Biden’s goal of having 70-percent of Americans vaccinated by July 4th.

“This is where I differ from the Biden administration. This is where I differ from you and so many other people; individuals can make their own decision Jake. Individuals can make their own decision as to how to protect themselves and their families. I encourage my fellow Mississippians to go get vaccinated, but that’s an individual choice, and we’ve got to get out of this idea that the central government in Washington DC knows best on all decisions.”

The governor talked about several other issues, including the upcoming Supreme Court review of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban.

Reeves says it makes sense for the United States Supreme Court to review ‘Roe versus Wade,’ the 1973 decision that legalized abortion.

The high court is taking up challenges to Mississippi’s law that prohibits most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

It makes exceptions only for medical emergencies or cases in which there is a “severe fetal abnormality,” but not for instances of rape or incest.

“Let me just tell you that for people such as myself that are pro-life, I believe that the Supreme Court made a mistake in the 1970s. But that’s not the issue at stake that is before the court, hopefully when the arguments are heard sometime in the fall. The question is not, are you going to overturn Roe V Wade? The question is the science has changed, and therefore, it makes sense for the court to review, uh, uh, their decisions from the past.”

Mississippi’s law is one of many that conservative states have passed in the last year or more, seeking to eliminate or severely restrict abortion.

