Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Miss. Legislative Black Caucus hosts dinner to promote voter awareness

By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus hosted a dinner at the L.T. Ellis Center in Laurel on Sunday evening to help bring awareness to the upcoming municipal elections.

This dinner was the last of eight different events held over the weekend throughout the Magnolia State by the group.

Multiple state senators and representatives were present, along with local city officials.

“In a lot of ways, turnout has been low, especially in the primary races,” said State Sen. Angela Turner-Ford. “This is one last push to make sure people know there is an election occurring on Tuesday and that they need to just get out and vote.”

Turner-Ford said the turnout at the other events has been outstanding and hopes the involvement will translate to an increase in traffic at polling places this Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol on the scene of a deadly interstate crash in Jones County.
I-59 crash kills 2 in Jones County
Infant and two adults dead after Biloxi shooting
The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 11 in Lamar County.
Crash in Lamar County kills 2 Friday
The FBI is offering information on the suspects accused of starting fires in Biloxi and...
FBI offers $2,500 reward for information on Walmart fire suspects
Police said the shooting happened on Willis Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.
Hattiesburg police investigating early-morning shooting

Latest News

Today will be rainy with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.
Afternoon thunderstorms on tap for Monday
6:30am Sunrise Headlines 6/7
6:30am Sunrise Headlines 6/7
USM head coach Scott Berry
Golden Eagles force 1-game showdown with Rebels
HPD officials give tips on safe driving during rainy days.
Law enforcement officials give tips for safe driving on wet roads
Miss. Legislative Black Caucus hosts dinner to promote voter awareness