Miss. Legislative Black Caucus hosts dinner to promote voter awareness

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus hosted a dinner at the L.T. Ellis Center in Laurel on Sunday evening to help bring awareness to the upcoming municipal elections.

This dinner was the last of eight different events held over the weekend throughout the Magnolia State by the group.

Multiple state senators and representatives were present, along with local city officials.

“In a lot of ways, turnout has been low, especially in the primary races,” said State Sen. Angela Turner-Ford. “This is one last push to make sure people know there is an election occurring on Tuesday and that they need to just get out and vote.”

Turner-Ford said the turnout at the other events has been outstanding and hopes the involvement will translate to an increase in traffic at polling places this Tuesday.

