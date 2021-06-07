Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Longtime Wayne County fire coordinator passes away

Longtime Wayne County Fire Coordinator Rufus Landrum passed away Saturday
Longtime Wayne County Fire Coordinator Rufus Landrum passed away Saturday((Source: Gray News))
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Longtime Wayne County Fire Coordinator Rufus Landrum passed away Saturday, according to Waynesboro Fire Chief Willard Crocker.

Assistant County Fire Chief Al Harrison told WDAM a wake will be held for Landrum on Tuesday at Mulberry Missionary Baptist Church in Waynesboro at 5:30 p.m.

Harrison said the funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. It will also be held at Mulberry Missionary Baptist Church.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol on the scene of a deadly interstate crash in Jones County.
I-59 crash kills 2 in Jones County
Infant and two adults dead after Biloxi shooting
The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 11 in Lamar County.
Crash in Lamar County kills 2 Friday
The FBI is offering information on the suspects accused of starting fires in Biloxi and...
FBI offers $2,500 reward for information on Walmart fire suspects
Police said the shooting happened on Willis Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.
Hattiesburg police investigating early-morning shooting

Latest News

Miss. Legislative Black Caucus hosts dinner to promote voter awareness
State officials hold dinner event to promote voter awareness.
Miss. Legislative Black Caucus hosts dinner to promote voter awareness
The Ray E Foundation held its 7th annual Juneteenth flag raising ceremony at Vernon Dahmer Park...
7th annual Juneteenth flag raising held at Vernon Dahmer Park
Former Laurel Mayor Melvin Mack laid to rest
Former Laurel Mayor Melvin Mack laid to rest