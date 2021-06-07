Longtime Wayne County fire coordinator passes away

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Longtime Wayne County Fire Coordinator Rufus Landrum passed away Saturday, according to Waynesboro Fire Chief Willard Crocker.

Assistant County Fire Chief Al Harrison told WDAM a wake will be held for Landrum on Tuesday at Mulberry Missionary Baptist Church in Waynesboro at 5:30 p.m.

Harrison said the funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. It will also be held at Mulberry Missionary Baptist Church.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.