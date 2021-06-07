Law enforcement officials give tips for safe driving on wet roads

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Driving on wet roads can be extremely dangerous, and local law enforcement officials have some safe driving tips for rainy days.

Hattiesburg police officials say the best thing to do on days with a lot of rainfall is to stay home. However, they have some tips for people who have to get out on the roads.

“One thing that you should always remember is never cross a flooded roadway,” said Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Officer Ryan Moore. “If you can’t see the bottom, you don’t know how deep that water may be. It’s always better to turn around and not drown. Always drive with your headlights on. Be sure you use your windshield wipers.”

Moore explains one thing you can do if you begin hydroplaning.

“Avoid slamming on the breaks and locking your breaks up, making you slide even more,” Moore said.

According to HPD officials, you should make sure to have enough space on the road between you and the vehicle in front of you.

“Allow a safe distance between you and other vehicles, especially in heavy rain or with wet roadways,” Moore said.

Moore said the department saw a few accidents Sunday due to weather conditions. He adds there are some things to keep in mind if you see officers out working an accident.

“Just do your best effort to move over, give them the room that they need to work that accident. That way, we don’t have more,” Moore said.

