Gov supports ‘will of voters’ on issue of medical marijuana

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he wants legislators to put a medical marijuana program into state law after the state Supreme Court recently overturned one that voters approved.

The Republican governor tells WLOX-TV that he supports the will of the voters, and he thinks Mississippi will get a program.

Reeves says he wants one set quickly. He is not saying whether he will call legislators into special session.

A majority of justices ruled May 14 that a medical marijuana proposal was not properly on the November ballot because Mississippi’s initiative process is outdated and unworkable.

Reeves also says he wants to revive the initiative process.

