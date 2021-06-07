Downtown Brews and Bites to be held June 19 in Hattiesburg
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Downtown Hattiesburg Association and Corner Market are presenting Downtown Brews and Bites later this month.
The event is a spinoff of the Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival.
It’s set for Saturday, June 19 at Town Square Park from 5-7 p.m.
There will be five food trucks and 10 breweries at the event.
Attendees aged 21 and over can purchase the “brews and bites” pairings ticket for $45, while those under 21 can pay $35 for the “bites only” ticket.
You can purchase tickets at hattiesburgcraftbeerfest.com.
