Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Downtown Brews and Bites to be held June 19 in Hattiesburg

Tickets can be purchased at hattiesburgcraftbeerfest.com.
Tickets can be purchased at hattiesburgcraftbeerfest.com.(Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Downtown Hattiesburg Association and Corner Market are presenting Downtown Brews and Bites later this month.

The event is a spinoff of the Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival.

It’s set for Saturday, June 19 at Town Square Park from 5-7 p.m.

There will be five food trucks and 10 breweries at the event.

Attendees aged 21 and over can purchase the “brews and bites” pairings ticket for $45, while those under 21 can pay $35 for the “bites only” ticket.

You can purchase tickets at hattiesburgcraftbeerfest.com.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol on the scene of a deadly interstate crash in Jones County.
I-59 crash kills 2 in Jones County
The crash remains under investigation.
2 killed in Jones Co. interstate crash identified
Infant and two adults dead after Biloxi shooting
The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 11 in Lamar County.
Crash in Lamar County kills 2 Friday
The FBI is now offering a $2,500 reward for tips on the fires that were started inside multiple...
FBI offers $2,500 reward for information on Walmart fire suspects

Latest News

Miss. Legislative Black Caucus hosts dinner to promote voter awareness
Longtime Wayne County Fire Coordinator Rufus Landrum passed away Saturday
Longtime Wayne County fire coordinator passes away
State officials hold dinner event to promote voter awareness.
Miss. Legislative Black Caucus hosts dinner to promote voter awareness
The Ray E Foundation held its 7th annual Juneteenth flag raising ceremony at Vernon Dahmer Park...
7th annual Juneteenth flag raising held at Vernon Dahmer Park