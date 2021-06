DECISION 2021: What to know for Tuesday’s municipal elections

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Voters in cities across the state will head to the polls Tuesday to decide their leaders at the local level.

The races are set after primaries held on April 6 and runoffs on April 27.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you are entitled to cast a ballot.

Voters are required by state law to show photo identification at the polls. Acceptable photo ID includes:

Driver’s license

A photo ID card issued by a branch, department or entity of the State of Mississippi

U.S. passport

A government employee ID card

A firearm licenses

A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college or community college

A United States military ID

A tribal photo ID

Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the U.S. government or any state government

For information on where to vote, contact your local city clerk’s office.

You can view a list of candidates running by city below:

Hattiesburg

Mayor:

Toby Barker (I)

Lakeylah White (D)

City Council Ward 1:

Ken Chambers (D)

Jeffrey George (R)

City Council Ward 3:

Picasso Nelson Sr. (D)

Carter Carroll (R)

City Council Ward 4:

Mary Dryden (I)

Dave Ware (I)

Laurel

Mayor:

Miranda Beard (I)

Anthony Hudson (I)

Johnny Magee (D)

Kim Page (I)

City Council Ward 1:

Jason Capers (I)

Ernest Hollingsworth (D)

City Council Ward 7:

Shirley Keys-Jordan (D)

Andrew Robinson (I)

Narsett Wilkins (I)

Columbia

Alderman-at-large:

Gwendolyn Hammond (D)

Andrea Porter (R)

Sumrall

Mayor:

William Lofton

Health Sumrall

Alderman Ward 1:

Cornelius Peterson

Lamar Reed

Alderman Ward 3:

William Bullock

Pam Graves

Alderman Ward 4:

Darrell Hall

Larene McLendon

Soso

Mayor:

Michael Moore

Ralph Cahill Jr.

Beaumont

Mayor

Scotty Dailey

Leon Small

Alderman:

Chris Bolton

Princess Bolton

Hope Freeman

Marvin Freeman

Beverly Hesterman

Wanda Lawrence

Tammie McLain

Frankie Thomas

Purvis

Mayor

Roger Herrin

Jeremy Reid

Ellisville

Mayor

Lynn Buckhaults

Jalen Lindsey

Alderman-at-large

Lisa Marsh-Rogers (D)

Ola Mitchell (R)

Alderman for Ward 2

Dominique Evans (D)

Jeffrey Williams (R)

New Augusta

Mayor:

James Benefield

Steve Spicer

Alderman:

Joseph Benefield

Tammy Bolton

Pamela Brewer

David Gallaspy

Curtis Gates

Robin Hulsey

Kade Lewis

Shemane Mullins

Billy Murphy Jr.

Brady Pearce

John Proctor

Collins

Alderman-at-large

Bob Shoemake

Mason Pope

Alderman Ward 4:

Brian Foxworth (D)

Mike Smith (R)

Mount Olive

Alderman

Terry Barron

Marcia Hull

John Lockett Sr.

Willie McCullum

Patrice Norman

John Sullivan

Roger Sullivan

Waynesboro

Alderman-at-large

Mary Joyce Davis

Kevin Stevens

Alderman Ward 4

Raymel Everett

Johnny Gray

Michael Norsworthy

Alderman Ward 1

Tim Cochran

Johnny Davis

Alderman Ward 2

Albert Busby

Ayanna Pace

Alderman Ward 3

Deun Jordan

Tammie Wilson

Richton

Mayor:

Michael Ruffin (R)

Gloria Hinton (D)

Bay Springs

Mayor:

Donald Brown (I)

J.E. Smith (I)

Heidelberg

Mayor:

Robert Barnett (I)

Wilbert Carr (I)

David Taylor II (I)

Ezra Thomas (I)

Alderman Ward 1:

Verlina Forthner (I)

Walter Jones (I)

Alderman Ward 2:

Jennifer Bradley (I)

Carolyn McFarland (I)

Shelia Pierce (I)

Alderman Ward 5:

Delicia Henderson (I)

Thomas Lewis (I)

Bobbie Whitfield (I)

State Line

Mayor:

Willie L. Miller

Terry Jerome Simpson, Sr.

John Terry Young

Alderman

Michael Coaker

Don R. Hinton

James B. Waller Jr.

Michael W. West

Perry David Young

Sandersville

Mayor:

Kenneth J. “Ross” Manns

C. Robert “Bob” White

Alderman:

Tony O. Helton

Darlene B. Hill

Harmon Hill

Walter H. “Buzz” Jack

Max Sanders

Robby Scarbrough

Lumberton

Mayor:

Quincy Rogers (I)

Dina Speights (I)

Ben Winston (I)

Alderman-at-large:

Bobby Gibson (I)

Sandy Kee (I)

Cora Rogers (D)

Alderman Ward 1:

Kent Crider (I)

Elaine Robinson-Clark (I)

Annette Lavon Sandifer (I)

Alderman Ward 3:

Johnathon Griffth (D)

Kenyatta Henry (I)

Myrtis Holder (I)

Alderman Ward 4:

Audrey Young

Bobby Smith

