Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Crystal Falls assisted living residents treated to drive-thru parade

The parade line up included friends and families of residents and tenants.
Residents of two assisted living facilities in Iron County were treated to a car parade.
Residents of two assisted living facilities in Iron County were treated to a car parade.(WLUC Newsroom)
By Alex Clark
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan care facility brought some cheer into the lives of its residents with a drive thru parade on Monday afternoon. The parade happened at the Iron County Medical Care Facility and Victorian Heights assisted living, both located in Crystal Falls. The parade line up included friends and families of residents and tenants. Participants decorated their vehicles, made signs, and waved and cheered, bringing cheer and summer joy to the facility.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol on the scene of a deadly interstate crash in Jones County.
I-59 crash kills 2 in Jones County
The crash remains under investigation.
2 killed in Jones Co. interstate crash identified
Infant and two adults dead after Biloxi shooting
The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 11 in Lamar County.
Crash in Lamar County kills 2 Friday
The FBI is now offering a $2,500 reward for tips on the fires that were started inside multiple...
FBI offers $2,500 reward for information on Walmart fire suspects

Latest News

Rufus Landrum, 77, died at his home on Saturday after a brief illness.
Wayne County mourns loss of longtime fire coordinator
FILE - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves delivers his State of the State speech on Tuesday, Jan. 26,...
Gov supports ‘will of voters’ on issue of medical marijuana
Tickets can be purchased at hattiesburgcraftbeerfest.com.
Downtown Brews and Bites to be held June 19 in Hattiesburg
Mississippi M.O.V.E. is offering free rides to the polls
Rides to the polls available for voters Tuesday