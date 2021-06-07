Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

CDC report renews calls for young people to get COVID-19 vaccine

By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – New COVID-19 cases continue to go down in the U.S., but top health officials are focusing on another number that’s rising.

A weekly report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows an increase in the number of youths hospitalized with COVID-19 this spring.

“More concerning were the number of adolescents admitted to the hospital who required treatment in the intensive care unit with mechanical ventilation,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said.

The statistics are renewing calls to get shots in the arms of those aged 12 to 17.

“I want to highlight a specific population that we were hoping will join the tens of millions who have already been vaccinated, and that is adolescents,” Walensky said.

A recent Gallup poll shows two-thirds of U.S. adults now say their lives are at least somewhat back to normal, reflecting a shift in sentiments about the pandemic since the fall.

Walensky, however, said until a young person is fully vaccinated, she recommends they continue to wear masks and take precautions to protect themselves and others.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol on the scene of a deadly interstate crash in Jones County.
I-59 crash kills 2 in Jones County
The crash remains under investigation.
2 killed in Jones Co. interstate crash identified
Infant and two adults dead after Biloxi shooting
The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 11 in Lamar County.
Crash in Lamar County kills 2 Friday
The FBI is now offering a $2,500 reward for tips on the fires that were started inside multiple...
FBI offers $2,500 reward for information on Walmart fire suspects

Latest News

Rufus Landrum, 77, died at his home on Saturday after a brief illness.
Wayne County mourns loss of longtime fire coordinator
Vice President Kamala Harris says Guatemalans should not try to get into the U.S. illegally.
‘Do not come’: Harris seeks ‘hope at home’ for Guatemalans
In this Sept. 23, 2013, file photo, Bahram Hojreh coaches youngsters at at the USA Water Polo...
Water polo players get $14 million in sex abuse settlement
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is surrounded by reporters as senators rush to the chamber...
‘A lot of anxiety’ for Democrats as Biden agenda stalls
Residents of two assisted living facilities in Iron County were treated to a car parade.
Crystal Falls assisted living residents treated to drive-thru parade