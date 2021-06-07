Afternoon thunderstorms on tap for Monday

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off this Monday morning with cloudy skies and temperature in the low 70s. Today will be rainy with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs will top out into the mid-80s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the mid-70s this evening with lows in the low 70s.

Thunderstorms will be likely Tuesday as well. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Expect scattered thunderstorms Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances will go down on Thursday before we dry out for Friday and Saturday. That will allow us to top out into the low 90s for Friday and Saturday afternoon.

