332 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths reported Monday in Miss.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health said 332 new COVID-19 cases and eight virus-related deaths were reported statewide on Monday.

The new cases were reported to MSDH between June 4 and June 6. Four of the new deaths happened between June 4 and June 6, according to MSDH. The others happened between Jan. 3 and May 27 and were confirmed through death certificate reports.

That brings the state total to 318,521 cases and 7,333 deaths since the pandemic began.

Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.

Of the new cases, 30 were reported in the Pine Belt and one new death was reported in Jones County.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,035 COVID-19 cases and 696 deaths have been reported:

Covington: 2,658 cases, 81 deaths

Forrest: 7,797 cases, 153 deaths

Jasper: 2,216 cases, 48 deaths

Jones: 8,439 cases, 166 deaths

Lamar: 6,304 cases, 88 deaths

Marion: 2,712 cases, 80 deaths

Perry: 1,266 cases, 38 deaths

Wayne: 2,643 cases, 42 deaths

MSDH also is reporting more than 308,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, more than 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide with more than 911,600 people being fully vaccinated.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, more than 2.8 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.

