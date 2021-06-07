Win Stuff
2 killed in Jones Co. interstate crash identified

The crash remains under investigation.
The crash remains under investigation.(RAYCOM MEDIA)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified a pair of people killed in a crash on Interstate 59 in Jones County on Sunday.

MHP Troop J spokesman Sgt. Travis Luck said Caroline Robichaux and Eric Scettric, both of Marrero, La., were killed in the crash.

Luck said the crash happened when a Dodge SUV headed south on the interstate crossed the median and hit an 18-wheeler near Moselle Seminary Road around 1:30 p.m.

Robichaux and Scettric were passengers in the SUV, and both died at the scene, Luck said.

The driver of the Dodge and 18-wheeler were both taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

Luck said the crash remains under investigation.

