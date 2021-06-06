Win Stuff
Taylorsville wins Class 2A state baseball title

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Taylorsville Tartars pulled off an 8-0 victory over the East Union Urchins on Friday to win their seventh state baseball title at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

The baseball championship put the final bow on a banner year for the Taylorsville athletic program. It was the first time in school history the Tartars have won both a state title in football and baseball in same year.

“I wanted one in football and one in baseball too,” said Taylorsville senior Ty Keyes.

“They worked their tails off all year since February dealing with adversity with COVID-19 and everything else that went on,” said Tartars coach Dusty Hillman. “Just got to tip your hats to them. They never quit. They come out and play every day.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

