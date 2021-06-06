Sumrall baseball loses Class 4A State Championship series to West Lauderdale

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - After a promising regular season, Sumrall baseball came up short in the Class 4A State Championship series against West Lauderdale at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

The Bobcats’ state title run ended Sunday when the Knights won a second straight game to sweep the championship series.

West Lauderdale won its last state championship in 2017.

The Bobcats finished the season with a record of 31-4, with a perfect 8-0 record in 4A Region 7 play.

