Summer heat can be deadly for kids, pets left in vehicles

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Tragedy can strike suddenly when it comes to hot cars and children. With summer just around the corner, local law enforcement agencies are reminding people about the dangers of leaving children or pets in hot cars.

Text messages, phone calls and emails can be distracting, and it only takes minutes for one of those distractions to potentially cause a tragedy.

“We don’t want either one, children or pets, left in a hot car,” said Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox. “The car can easily get 20 to 40 degrees hotter during the summertime. With our weather in South Mississippi, that could be dangerous, and even deadly, for an animal or a small child.”

In 2020, 24 children died from a vehicular heat stroke, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The NHTSA says a child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adults. According to the organization, this means when a child is left in a hot vehicle, their temperature can rise quickly and death can occur within minutes.

Cox said if you spot a dangerous situation, take immediate action by calling police.

“Citizens are usually very good about calling the police department when they see something like that, especially with children,” Cox said.

As we head into the summer months, Cox said he hopes the situation does not arise at all.

“We’d rather that not happen one time all summer because people are being responsible and taking the kids in the stores with them or leaving the pets at home. We don’t want anybody injured,” Cox said.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.