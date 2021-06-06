Richton Home and Garden Club honors late mayor with Arbor Day dedication

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Richton Home and Garden Club dedicated a tree in Richton Town Square to their late mayor Jimmy White, who served as mayor from 1997 to 2009.

White’s family, city officials and other Richton residents were present for the ceremony Saturday.

During his time in office, White proposed the creation of Richton Town Square.

“He was a great man. He did a lot for this town as mayor, and town square has just been awesome,” said Richton Home and Garden Club President Mary Margaret Ready. “This was probably one of his greatest achievements, or at least that’s what he says. It means a lot to the town, the garden club and the White family.”

The tree also has a stone in front of it with engravings to honor White.

He passed away in February 2020 at the age of 77.

