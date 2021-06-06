Miss. National Guard soldiers train in California

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Through the month of June, soldiers from National Guard units across the State of Mississippi will be going through their annual training exercises at Fort Irwin, Ca.

Mississippi units are joined by soldiers from other states, including Kansas and Texas, for the training at the National Guard National Training Center.

The goal of the readiness training it to keep soldiers sharp and prepared to deploy for missions, at home or abroad, at a moment’s notice.

“The Mississippi National Guard’s training at the National Training Center offers a total force training opportunity focused on testing our systems and skills so that we can communicate, move down range and order equipment and supplies in an austere environment,” said Mississippi National Guard adjutant general Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles.

Mississippi National Guard units will complete their training rotation by the end of June.

“Our Mississippi Soldiers and Airmen are fully prepared to complete and support combat operations training at the National Training Center,” said Boyles. “This NTC rotation will display the Mississippi National Guard’s robust talent, joint capabilities, and commitment to national defense.”

