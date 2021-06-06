Win Stuff
Infant and two adults dead after Biloxi shooting

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT
BILOXI, Mississippi (WLOX) - Three people are dead after a shooting in Biloxi early Sunday morning.

Around 3:47 a.m., Biloxi police received a 911 call from a woman saying her daughter’s estranged boyfriend was at her daughter’s house.

When officers arrived at the residence of 2490 S. Shore Drive, in the Sunkist community. They found the victim and her estranged boyfriend both dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officer also found an infant in the home suffering from a gunshot wound. The infant was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he later died.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified those who died as 34-year-old Keli Mornay of Biloxi, 44-year-old Byrain Johnson of Gulfport, and a 7-month-old baby boy.

Two other juveniles who lived there were able to leave the scene before police arriving and are currently staying with relatives.

The investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident is ongoing.

