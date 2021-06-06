Win Stuff
Former Laurel Mayor Melvin Mack laid to rest

By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The funeral service for the first African-American mayor of Laurel, Melvin Mack, was held Saturday afternoon in the Laurel High School auditorium.

Friends and family of Mack from across the country, along with Laurel city officials, met to pay their respects to the former mayor.

“My father is smiling down from heaven right now,” said Catrina Wilson, the daughter of Melvin Mack. “He loves the people of Laurel. He loves his family. He loves his community. He would be really happy to see us all come together one last time in honor of him.”

Mack was elected as mayor in 2005 and served two terms before retiring in 2013. Prior to his time as mayor, he spent time as a city councilman and a member of the Jones County Board of Supervisors.

