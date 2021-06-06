More rain expected early next week

PINE BELT(WDAM) - Several inches of rain fell in the Pine Belt on Sunday, putting a few counties under a flash flood warning.

The showers are expected to start clearing out around 10 p.m.

As we move into Monday to start the week, we have a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Our high will be 84 with a low of 71

Tuesday holds the same in rain chances, 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 86 and low of 70.

As we move to Wednesday, our rain chances start to fall off. Wednesday holds a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 87 and low of 69.

Thursday, our rain chances drop to 20% with a high of 87 and low of 70.

As we move into the later part of the week, Friday through next Sunday, our rain chances drop to 10%. The high will be in the upper 80s and low will be in the 70s.

