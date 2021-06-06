7th annual Juneteenth flag raising held at Vernon Dahmer Park

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ray E Foundation held its 7th annual Juneteenth flag raising ceremony at Vernon Dahmer Park in Hattiesburg on Saturday.

The ceremony is in preparation for the Juneteenth celebration on June 19, which is the commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

Several people spoke at the event about the history of Juneteenth. Among those who spoke was Forrest County Supervisor Rod Woullard, Forrest County Supervisor Sharon Thompson and the Rev. Ray A Smith.

The Boy Scouts of America raised the flag for the event and opened the ceremony with the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Juneteenth celebration will also be held at Vernon Dahmer Park on June 19. There will also be a parade that same day.

If you would like to sponsor the event, you can contact Smith at 601-329-9347

