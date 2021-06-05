USM wallops Southeast Missouri 21-0 in Oxford Regional

OXFORD, Miss. (WDAM) - The bats were on fire for the Golden Eagles on Saturday in their second game of the Oxford Regional against Southeast Missouri State.

USM turned 24 hits into 21 runs and blanked the Redhawks to keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive after losing to Florida State on Friday.

The Golden Eagles will play the loser of Saturday afternoon’s game against Ole Miss and Florida State on Sunday at 1 p.m.

