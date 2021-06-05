Win Stuff
Trial date set for Mississippi man accused of killing woman inside Walmart(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A trial date is set for a man accused of killing a woman inside of the Starkville Walmart.

William Thomas Chisholm is accused of shooting and killing Shauna Witt in January 2018.

Witt was shot at her optometry clinic inside of the retail chain store. Chisholm was arrested in the parking lot a short time later.

Witt died shortly after being taken to the hospital.

The trial is now set to begin July 26 in Oktibbeha County to allow the defense time to have another mental evaluation conducted for Chisholm.

