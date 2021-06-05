Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Rare albino fawn spotted in Marble Falls, Ark.

A family in northern Arkansas recently spotted quite a rare albino fawn.
A family in northern Arkansas recently spotted quite a rare albino fawn.(Scot Sexton)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARBLE FALLS, Ark. (KY3) - It’s the time of year when deer sightings might become more common, and one family in northern Arkansas recently spotted quite a rare one.

Scot Sexton noticed an albino fawn along a road while driving Thursday afternoon in Marble Falls. His family submitted a photo to KY3 and says it was an unforgettable experience.

“We thought it was so amazing,” recalls Cindy Williams Sexton. “Momma [the mother deer] had just crossed the road and he was afraid it was gonna get hit, so he and another passerby help it across the road after momma had just went into the woods. This albino fawn was absolutely beautiful!”

Albinism is a recessive trait. For a deer to become albino, both doe and buck must have a trait for it manifest into their offspring. The rare genetic trait can produce no pigment in skin, tissues and hair and pink nose and eyes, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Such a sighting can be extremely rare. A true albino deer occurs in only one out of 100,000 births, according to Deer Management at Buck Manager.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol on the scene of a deadly interstate crash in Jones County.
I-59 crash kills 2 in Jones County
Infant and two adults dead after Biloxi shooting
The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 11 in Lamar County.
Crash in Lamar County kills 2 Friday
The FBI is offering information on the suspects accused of starting fires in Biloxi and...
FBI offers $2,500 reward for information on Walmart fire suspects
Police said the shooting happened on Willis Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.
Hattiesburg police investigating early-morning shooting

Latest News

6:30am Sunrise Headlines 6/7
6:30am Sunrise Headlines 6/7
USM head coach Scott Berry
Golden Eagles force 1-game showdown with Rebels
HPD officials give tips on safe driving during rainy days.
Law enforcement officials give tips for safe driving on wet roads
Miss. Legislative Black Caucus hosts dinner to promote voter awareness
Longtime Wayne County Fire Coordinator Rufus Landrum passed away Saturday
Longtime Wayne County fire coordinator passes away