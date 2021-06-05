Rain chances increase Sunday

PINE BELT (WDAM) - As we move into Sunday, our rain chances increase to a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 78 and low of 70.

The National Weather Service did tag us with a limited threat for flash flooding on Sunday. This will be for the Pine Belt area and surrounding counties.

Some of us could see between an inch to 3 inches of rain. If you live in a low-lying area, keep a watch on your yard for flooding.

More rain is in the forecast for Monday as we move into next week. We have a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday with a high of 83 and low of 72.

Tuesday, rain is still likely for us with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday’s high will be around 82 and the low will be around 71.

Wednesday through next weekend our rain chances start to fall off. Wednesday holds a 40% percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Our highs will remain in the upper 80s and lows will be in the low 70s for the end of next week.

Thursday, we have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, and Friday and Saturday will have a 20% chance of showers.

