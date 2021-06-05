Public wake held for Melvin Mack at Laurel City Hall

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday afternoon, family, friends and residents of Laurel stopped by City Hall for a public visitation for former mayor Melvin Mack. Mack served two terms as mayor after being elected in 2005.

He was the city’s first Black mayor and the fire station on Parker Drive is named in his honor.

People coming to pay their respects shared some of their memories and the impact Mr. Mack made on their lives.

Laurel resident Faye Jackson says she remembers him fondly.

“He was always the same. No matter when you saw him, he had that genuine smile,” Jackson said. “He always greeted you in love. And that’s what I remembered about him. He never changed. He was always showing love.”

“Mayor showed up to my graduation at Tougaloo College,” said Marian Allen, a childhood neighbor of the Mack family. “I will forever be indebted about that. My parents were there and Mr. Mack showed up. Of course, he had a relative there, but he said, ‘Allen I’m coming for you too.’ And so it’s those little things that you remember that people take the time out to do for you.”

“Mr. Mack is an old Parkite and he graduated in the class of 68,” said Addie Chine, another childhood neighbor. “My sister and Mr. Mack went to the University Valley and he would always make sure that she had a ride home. He would always have that front seat, I don’t care who was coming home with him, and my sister’s name was Cookie. He would always make sure that Cookie made it home. And we didn’t have a car at the time so my momma was so thankful to him, and he never charged a dime. He regarded our family as him family and we’re just so happy to have had him.”

Mack’s funeral services will be at Laurel High School in the auditorium at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

