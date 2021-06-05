Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Public wake held for Melvin Mack at Laurel City Hall

By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday afternoon, family, friends and residents of Laurel stopped by City Hall for a public visitation for former mayor Melvin Mack. Mack served two terms as mayor after being elected in 2005.

He was the city’s first Black mayor and the fire station on Parker Drive is named in his honor.

People coming to pay their respects shared some of their memories and the impact Mr. Mack made on their lives.

Laurel resident Faye Jackson says she remembers him fondly.

“He was always the same. No matter when you saw him, he had that genuine smile,” Jackson said. “He always greeted you in love. And that’s what I remembered about him. He never changed. He was always showing love.”

“Mayor showed up to my graduation at Tougaloo College,” said Marian Allen, a childhood neighbor of the Mack family. “I will forever be indebted about that. My parents were there and Mr. Mack showed up. Of course, he had a relative there, but he said, ‘Allen I’m coming for you too.’ And so it’s those little things that you remember that people take the time out to do for you.”

“Mr. Mack is an old Parkite and he graduated in the class of 68,” said Addie Chine, another childhood neighbor. “My sister and Mr. Mack went to the University Valley and he would always make sure that she had a ride home. He would always have that front seat, I don’t care who was coming home with him, and my sister’s name was Cookie. He would always make sure that Cookie made it home. And we didn’t have a car at the time so my momma was so thankful to him, and he never charged a dime. He regarded our family as him family and we’re just so happy to have had him.”

Mack’s funeral services will be at Laurel High School in the auditorium at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A van crashed into the passenger side of the car.
Teen killed in Jones County crash Thursday morning
Patrick Lee
HPD: Man charged in 2020 murder after Thursday armed robbery
Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex
Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex
Zack Blackledge is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling.
Laurel man charged in Thursday shooting that injured 1
Laurel police units arrested two people within a two-day span on drug possession charges on...
LPD: 2 people arrested on narcotics charges in 2 days

Latest News

Balloons release to remember Ashley Pearson.
Family, friends honor Ashley Pearson one year after her death
Friends and family shared memories of the former mayor.
Public wake held for Melvin Mack at Laurel City Hall
The Mississippi State Department of Health gave the Hub City a five out of five in its annual...
Hattiesburg gets perfect water score for third straight year
Free breakfast and lunch being provided to kids of Perry County throughout June.
Perry County School District starting its summer feeding program on June 7