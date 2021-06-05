Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

LA-to-Nashville flight passengers detain man who tried to breach cockpit

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Delta Air Lines says a flight from Los Angeles to Nashville was diverted to New Mexico on Friday afternoon after a passenger tried to break into the cockpit.

The airline says the unruly passenger was on Flight 386 when he made the attempt on the locked cockpit but other passengers and crew members detained him.

The plane was diverted to Albuquerque International Sunport where the man was arrested.

The FBI is investigating. No one was injured.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A van crashed into the passenger side of the car.
Teen killed in Jones County crash Thursday morning
Patrick Lee
HPD: Man charged in 2020 murder after Thursday armed robbery
Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex
Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex
Zack Blackledge is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling.
Laurel man charged in Thursday shooting that injured 1
Laurel police units arrested two people within a two-day span on drug possession charges on...
LPD: 2 people arrested on narcotics charges in 2 days

Latest News

New details of an investigation into military sightings of UFOs.
New information from government on UFOs
The Department of Defense is preparing its first unclassified report on UFOs.
UFO report sparks questions
A lost and found group finds a prosthetic leg in a river and returns it to its owner.
Lost prosthetic leg reunited with owner
A lost and found group finds a prosthetic leg in a river and returns it to its owner.
Lost prosthetic leg reunited with owner
In this March 15, 2020 file photo Gun store patrons wait in line, in Burbank, Calif.
US judge overturns California’s ban on assault weapons