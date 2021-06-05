Hattiesburg police investigating early-morning shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the scene on Willis Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old man had been shot, according to HPD spokesman Ryan Moore.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries, Moore said.

No arrests were reported.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867 to leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.