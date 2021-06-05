Four candidates in running for Heidelberg mayor

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The town of Heidelberg has four mayoral candidates, each of them focused on the growth of the town.

But each says he has unique strengths to bring to the table.

David Taylor II says he brings youth and innovative ideas.

“I’m a young family man with young children, and I want the best for them, and all children connected to Heidelberg,” Taylor said. “So, I have a desire for them to have the best of everything along with innovative activities so they can live a great life here in Heidelberg.”

Robert Barnett is the brother of Sen. Juan Barnett, and he says it gives him an advantage against his opponents.

“I will personally ask for advice from time to time, so in other words, I think I will be one step up on people, whereas because I will be on a personal level with him,” Barnett said.

Ezra Thomas says he’s a hometown man who’s here to stay.

“I am homegrown,” Thomas said. “I’ve been here all my life at some point in time. So, I was born and raised here. I’m not just some interim whose going to be here for a season and gone.”

The incumbent mayor, Wilbert Carr, says he is retired from the workforce and brings his full attention to the job.

“I’m here every day, and you cannot work on an eight-hour job and come in and expect to do things in the town of Heidelberg,” Carr said.

All candidates are running as independents.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.