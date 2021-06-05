Win Stuff
Family, friends honor Ashley Pearson one year after her death

By Mia Monet
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One year ago to the day, a family’s world was shaken with tragedy and grief. Ashley Pearson was killed in Jones County.

Friday, her family and friends gathered to remember who she was as a mother, sister, daughter and cousin.

Pink and purple balloons filled the sky in remembrance.

“It’s been really hard cause that’s my daughter,” Loretta Pearson said. “She had a kind heart, she was a good-hearted person, loved everybody. She had a smile on her face you just couldn’t forget.”

Adam Mills was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree murder. He remains behind bars in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility, according to the jail docket.

“I just hope that that system does something and gives her the justice that she deserves,” said Melissa Sibley, Ashley’s first cousin. “This has been real hard on my family and for my aunt to have to go through this.”

