Crash in Lamar County kills 2 Friday

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 11 in Lamar County.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were in killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 11 in Lamar County on Friday.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. just south of Hess Drive.

MHP Troop J spokesman Sgt. Travis Luck said Charles Hemby, of Purvis, was driving north on the highway when his pickup truck crossed into the northbound lane, hitting another pickup driven by Christy Wilkes, also of Purvis.

Hemby and Wilkes both died at the scene, Luck said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

