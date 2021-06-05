Crash in Lamar County kills 2 Friday

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were in killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 11 in Lamar County on Friday.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. just south of Hess Drive.

MHP Troop J spokesman Sgt. Travis Luck said Charles Hemby, of Purvis, was driving north on the highway when his pickup truck crossed into the northbound lane, hitting another pickup driven by Christy Wilkes, also of Purvis.

Hemby and Wilkes both died at the scene, Luck said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.