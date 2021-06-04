Win Stuff
Woman arrested after stealing car with two kids in backseat, rolling over child’s leg as they jumped out

By Natasha Robin
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman accused of stealing a car with two kids inside of it has been arrested, according to New Orleans Police.

The NOPD says Stephanie Kyzar, of Pearl River, was arrested and charged with simple robbery, aggravated battery, and violation of parole.

The victim and the clerk working at the Eastside Cash and Carry were still shaken.

Everything unfolded just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, in the parking lot of a gas station on Chef Menteur Highway.

Surveillance video shows Kyzar first try to get into a vehicle as a man was pumping gas. The man caught her, and he pulled her out of his vehicle and physically punched and pushed her to the ground.

Police say Stephanie Kyzar was captured on surveillance video attempting to steal one man's...
Police say Stephanie Kyzar was captured on surveillance video attempting to steal one man's car, then jumping into a second vehicle with two kids in the backseat and speeding off.(NOPD)

Kyzar simply got up and walked away. Moments later, she runs up to a Gray Nissan Rogue and jumps in. The car was running. Two children, ages 8 and 11, were in the backseat. Their parents were inside the store.

The kids jumped out as Kyzar took off in the vehicle, rolling over a little boy’s leg. The cashier tells FOX 8 the kids came running inside screaming for help.

“So, when the child ran in and said, ‘momma somebody just hopped in the car,’ everybody came running outside. She had pulled off by then, and I’m just holding them. I said ‘go, go behind your car.’ I have the kids. It made me cry. I held him because he said he had asthma. His heart was beating so fast to where they were just shivering. They held me so tight because they were in shock,” says the clerk.

The child’s mother told FOX 8 her little boy’s leg is swollen and red. She says her kids are traumatized by what happened.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

