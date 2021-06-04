Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving

By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (Gray News) - Walmart announced they will close their U.S. stores on Thanksgiving Day this year.

This is the second year Walmart has closed its doors for the holiday.

According to a news release from the company, they made the decision as a “thank you” to their employees for their dedicated work during the pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic, our associates have been nothing short of heroic in how they have stepped up to serve our customers and their communities,” Dacona Smith, the executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S., said in the release.

Thanksgiving Day will land on Nov. 25 this year.

The retailer said stores will be open for their normal hours Nov. 24. They said information on the store’s hours for Black Friday on Nov. 26 will be shared later.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A van crashed into the passenger side of the car.
Teen killed in Jones County crash Thursday morning
Laurel police units arrested two people within a two-day span on drug possession charges on...
LPD: 2 people arrested on narcotics charges in 2 days
The Sumrall police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Sumrall
Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex
Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex
Morgan Coty James, 32, will be charged with one count of burglary.
Laurel police arrested wanted burglary suspect on Bullock Avenue

Latest News

Several former Navy pilots describe their encounters with UFOs.
US intel report makes no definitive finding about UFOs
Former Vice President Mike Pence gave his most extensive comments to date on the events of Jan....
Pence: I’ll likely never see eye to eye with Trump on Jan. 6
The wallet was found during the remodeling of Southern California’s historic Majestic Ventura...
Woman recovers wallet lost 46 years ago in California
Former Vice President Mike Pence gave his most extensive comments to date on the events of Jan....
Pence jumps back into political spotlight
The daughter of a California firefighter killed in a workplace shooting wore his jacket to her...
Daughter of firefighter shot and killed wears father’s jacket at graduation