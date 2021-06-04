Teen killed in Jones County crash Thursday morning

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 15-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Jones County on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Evans Creek Road east of Moselle around 7:13 a.m.

The girl was a passenger in a Ford Focus passenger car. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the car apparently lost control and was struck on the passenger side by an oncoming Ford Club Wagon van.

A van crashed into the passenger side of the car. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

The sheriff’s department said the girl was trapped in the car and had to be removed using hydraulic and battery-powered tools. She was transported to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg where she was pronounced dead.

The teenage boy driving the car was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel with injuries.

The man driving the van declined medical transport.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of life in this crash. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of this young lady,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said.

The sheriff’s department, EMServ Ambulance Service, Union Fire & Rescue and Johnson Fire & Rescue responded to the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

