Southern Miss meets Florida State for 51st time

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The last team standing in Oxford this weekend will have certainly earned its trip to the super regional.

Many national baseball analysts named the Oxford Regional as the most challenging of the 16 NCAA tournament sites. Southern Miss’ first test comes against Florida State on Friday at 2 p.m.

Former Metro Conference foes, the Golden Eagles and Seminoles’ 51st meeting could see fireworks.

USM ace Hunter Stanley (6-3) goes up against Atlantic Coast Conference Pitcher and Freshman of the Year Parker Messick (7-2).

Stanley’s posted a 2.42 earned-run-average in 14 starts, leading the Eagles with 119 strikeouts to just 16 walks and allowing 67 hits in 93 innings pitched.

Left-hander Messick boasts a 3.32 ERA with 121 strikeouts to 23 walks.

Both hurlers will be dealing with some firepower. Southern has smashed 67 home runs to FSU’s 74.

“They’re a great offense,” Messick said. “They obviously made it to the same spot as us, they’re here just like we are. But nothing’s going to change from my side, I’m going to pitch my baseball and just do what I know how to do.”

“It’s going to be a big game,” said USM sophomore infielder Charlie Fischer. “At this point in the year, any team you’re going to play, you’re going to see arms, you’re going to see dudes. It’s a very good feeling knowing we got a guy like Hunter Stanley on the mound for us, knowing he’s going to do his part and we just need to do ours.”

“I think we need to continue to pitch,” said USM head coach Scott Berry. “I think we need to continue to get deep in the games and not expose our bullpen and really tax them. Offensively, we’re going to have to continue to swing the bats, we’re going to have to situational hit, particularly be able to drive runners in, get those all-important two-out hits. And we’re going to have to take care of the ball.”

Pair of Eagles named All-Americans

Stanley and fellow senior Walker Powell both earned second-team All-America honors by Collegiate Baseball on Thursday.

Powell led Southern Miss with a 9-2 record on the mound with a 2.53 ERA, 79 strikeouts and 17 walks in 81 2/3 innings. The Conference USA Pitcher of the Year is Division I baseball’s active leader in career victories (29).

