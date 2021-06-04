Win Stuff
Rainy weekend ahead

By Branden Walker
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PINE BELT (WDAM) - As we move into the weekend, more rain is in store for the Pine Belt. There is a 50% chance of showers on Saturday with a high of around 79 and a low of 68.

Sunday, our rain chances increase with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be around 77 with a low of 69.

Sunday will also have a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the area. Highs will be around 81 with low of 70.

Tuesday through Friday of next week, our rain chances start to fall off some.

Tuesday, we have a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, which will fall to 40% on Wednesday.

There will be a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms on both Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures Tuesday through Friday will be in the mid-80s and low-70s.

With all the rain in the forecast, people living in low-lying areas may experience some small flooding over the next few days.

