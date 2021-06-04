NBA on TNT crew mourns loss of Ole Miss alum Oscar Pope

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The NBA on TNT crew posted a heartfelt tribute to their coworker Oscar Pope, who died unexpectedly at the age of 32.

“He was one of those creative minds and tireless workers who never get the recognition they deserve,” Ernie Johnson said of Pope.

The Turner Sports family mourns the loss of our very own, Oscar Pope.



Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

Pope was involved in marketing and branding of “Inside the NBA,” the popular studio show anchored by Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley.

Pope grew up in Jackson and graduated from Ole Miss in 2010.

“Artists have so much to contribute to society because they are always putting so much of themselves in what they do. They are always cognizant of the feelings of others,” his alumni profile reads.

Oscar Pople alongside Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal. (Ole Miss Alumni)

