Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

NBA on TNT crew mourns loss of Ole Miss alum Oscar Pope

Oscar Pope
Oscar Pope(Ole Miss)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The NBA on TNT crew posted a heartfelt tribute to their coworker Oscar Pope, who died unexpectedly at the age of 32.

“He was one of those creative minds and tireless workers who never get the recognition they deserve,” Ernie Johnson said of Pope.

Pope was involved in marketing and branding of “Inside the NBA,” the popular studio show anchored by Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley.

Pope grew up in Jackson and graduated from Ole Miss in 2010.

“Artists have so much to contribute to society because they are always putting so much of themselves in what they do. They are always cognizant of the feelings of others,” his alumni profile reads.

Oscar Pople alongside Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal.
Oscar Pople alongside Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal.(Ole Miss Alumni)

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A van crashed into the passenger side of the car.
Teen killed in Jones County crash Thursday morning
Patrick Lee
HPD: Man charged in 2020 murder after Thursday armed robbery
Zack Blackledge is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling.
Laurel man charged in Thursday shooting that injured 1
Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex
Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex
Laurel police units arrested two people within a two-day span on drug possession charges on...
LPD: 2 people arrested on narcotics charges in 2 days

Latest News

A rainy few days are in the forecast for the Pine Belt.
Rainy weekend ahead
Balloons release to remember Ashley Pearson.
Family, friends honor Ashley Pearson one year after her death
Flowers sent to city hall.
Public wake held for Melvin Mack at Laurel City Hall
Friends and family shared memories of the former mayor.
Public wake held for Melvin Mack at Laurel City Hall
The town of Heidelberg has four mayoral candidates, each of them focused on the growth of the...
Four candidates in running for Heidelberg mayor