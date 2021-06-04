Win Stuff
More than $200,000 raised for the family of Trooper John Harris

(Source: GoFundMe/Sean Tindell)
By Josh Carter
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than $200,000 has now been raised across multiple fundraisers for the family of Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper, John Harris.

Harris was killed last Friday when he was struck by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop on Highway 16 in Madison County.

The largest fundraiser is Raising money for the John Harris family!, which can be found on Facebook. As of Friday afternoon, the fundraiser has almost reached its goal of $150,000.

It was created by Bubba Holifield, who called Harris “one of a kind.”

Other fundraisers include the MHP Trooper John Harris Memorial Fund on GoFundMe which was started by Sean Tindell, the Commissioner at the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. The GoFundMe has collected more than $56,000, surpassing its goal of $40,000.

There is also Harris’ Fund the First which has gained almost $10,000.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety expressed their gratitude for those who have contributed to the multiple fundraisers, stating that they are “overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for Trooper John Harris and his family.”

