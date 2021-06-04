Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex

Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex
Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One man has died after a shooting at a Jackson apartment complex on Thursday.

According to police, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Edgewood Terrace Apartments.

The 24-year-old was fatally wounded at the complex following a fight with another man. He has been identified as Anthony Tyrone Lindsey, Jr.

The suspect, who left the scene in a white Dodge Challenger bearing Mississippi tag HLB 6391, has a woman and a toddler inside of the vehicle.

The victim was the boyfriend of the missing woman and the suspect is the ex-boyfriend of the missing woman. The suspect is a convicted felon according to MDOC.

An Amber Alert has since been issued for the missing 1-year-old, identified as Amarion Malik Sims. The child is described as a bi-racial male with brown eyes and brown curly hair.

The child’s mother is Tamora Sims.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A van crashed into the passenger side of the car.
Teen killed in Jones County crash Thursday morning
The Sumrall police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Sumrall
Laurel police units arrested two people within a two-day span on drug possession charges on...
LPD: 2 people arrested on narcotics charges in 2 days
Morgan Coty James, 32, will be charged with one count of burglary.
Laurel police arrested wanted burglary suspect on Bullock Avenue
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling in Canton
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling after gun left in car

Latest News

Danny Lynch
Southern Miss meets Florida State for 51st time
Danny Lynch
Southern Miss meets Florida State for 51st time
More showers will move through the area on Friday.
More showers to move through area on Friday
Shelia Pierce will face Jennifer Bradley and Carolyn McFarland on Tuesday.
Heidelberg’s Ward 2 alderwoman discusses goals if re-elected
Students now have access to textbook discount of up to 50% off.
USM, Barnes & Noble announce discount book program for students