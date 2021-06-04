Laurel man charged in Thursday shooting that injured 1

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man charged in a Thursday shooting that injured one made his initial court appearance Friday.

Zack Blackledge, 21, had his bond set at $150,000 in Laurel Municipal Court. Blackledge is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling.

Laurel police said the shooting happened at 1826 Jefferson Street near Buffalo Wild Wings around 1:09 a.m.

Officers arriving at the scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel with injuries that were not life-threatening.

A bullet also struck a nearby hotel.

Blackledge was taken into custody and charged. According to the Jones County Adult Detention Center’s website, Blackledge also has two charges for possessing a stolen firearm.

Investigators with the Laurel Police Department say no additional arrests are expected to be made in connection with the incident.

