HPD: Man charged in 2020 murder after Thursday armed robbery

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man allegedly involved in an armed robbery Thursday night is also being charged in a September 2020 murder that happened in the Hub City.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said Patrick Lee, 43, has been charged with the first-degree murder of 36-year-old Willie Jermaine Walker.

Walker died after being shot on Franklin Street late on the night of Sept. 29, 2020.

Moore said Lee was arrested for allegedly trying to rob someone at knifepoint late Thursday night on Miller Street.

Lee is also facing a charge of armed robbery in that investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.