Heidelberg’s Ward 2 alderwoman discusses goals if re-elected

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - We are less than one week out from election day and the town of Heidelberg’s Ward 2 incumbent is speaking out about her campaign.

Shelia Pierce is up against two other women running to become the alderwoman of the ward.

“Well as I stated four years ago. I want to contribute back to this town where I grew up in where there’s so much potential, and I want to continue to do just as I started,” Pierce said.

She says she has been focused on growing the town as a whole, not just her ward.

“My goal is to continue that and seeing this town back on top as it was 15-20 years ago,” Pierce said. “Giving the people who, especially the young kids, something to come home to who have left,”

But she wants to remind people that patience is key and when it comes to the law, everything takes time.

“Can’t stress enough how it takes time for anything, and one of the biggest issues we’ve had here in Heidelberg was things were not getting done,” Pierce said.

If re-elected, she says she will continue to push her selfless agenda forward.

“My goal is to see the town of Heidelberg back on top not only for me and mines, but for everybody,” Pierce said.

Pierce will face Jennifer Bradley and Carolyn McFarland on Tuesday.

We reached out to Bradley, who declined our request for an interview. We were unable to contact McFarland after calling several times and leaving messages on social media.

