Hattiesburg mayoral candidates debate ahead of election

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The two candidates for mayor of Hattiesburg participated in a debate that was open to the public on Thursday night.

Incumbent Mayor Toby Barker, an independent, and Democratic challenger LaKeylah White had the opportunity to meet voters and provide information about their platforms.

The Forrest County Branch of the NAACP, the League of Women Voters of the Pine Belt and Mississippi Move asked the candidates questions in real time.

Questions like what is your response to calls to defund the police and ideas for how to improve the force?

“In Hattiesburg, we will not be defunding the police,” Barker said in response to the question. “If anything, we will be investing more in our police officers so we can have the most educated, the most professional and the most equipped police department we can to go out and be a modernized police force.”

“I personally think here in Hattiesburg we would need more police officers,” White said. “We need to fund them as much as possible. Fund them more actually. The citizens review board we produced here is a good first step; however, our review board is not unbiased.”

Another topic was education.

“We also have to make sure that we are continuing to make community partnerships,” Barker said. “Every church in this city, every business should be adopting a school, and the mayor has a role to be a champion for that to continue recruiting that kind of involvement.”

“There’s an education advisory council that I would like to form to just have a better relationship with the schools overall,” White said. “Potentially having the superintendents to come to the city council meetings to develop a relationship with the city council as well as the attendees.”

The candidates also addressed questions about infrastructure. Both cited roads, sewer and water lines as points of continued improvement.

Barker and White will face off in the general election on Tuesday. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

