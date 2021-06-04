Hattiesburg gets perfect water score for third straight year

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - When residents of Hattiesburg pour a glass of water, wash their dishes, or take a shower, they will be using water with a perfect score.

The Mississippi State Department of Health gave the Hub City a five out of five in its annual report of the water supply.

“We got the score a couple of days ago, and it was the perfect 5.0 for the third year in a row,” said Hattiesburg Water and Sewer Director Alan Howe.

According to Howe, for the last three years, water operators and staff have been working to make sure residents continue to have quality drinking water.

“Fifteen subsets they grade us on we got a perfect score on those 15 subsets,” said Howe.

MSDH makes its visit to the water plant for its annual inspection each year in May.

To get the passing grade, the department of health is not only looking for clean water but the water system, the people taking care of the water system and the city’s finances.

“Add to this the city council’s commitment to putting money into replacing water lines right now. We have a project just over here in east Jerusalem a $1.4 million project replacing all the undersized water lines,” said Mayor Toby Barker.

Barker and Howe said even with the perfect score, the city is planning to continue to work on water lines, sewer and think ahead to needs down the road.

