Golf cart stolen from Northeast Jones field house

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public finding a golf cart that was stolen from a local high school.

The sheriff’s office said the golf cart was stolen from the Northeast Jones High School field house. The crime was reported Friday morning.

Anyone who sees the golf cart or has any information about the theft is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.

