Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Fisher-Price recalls Rock ‘n Glide Soothers after 4 infant deaths

According to CPSC, there have been four infant deaths reported between April 2019 and February...
According to CPSC, there have been four infant deaths reported between April 2019 and February 2020 in the 4-in-1 soother.(CPSC)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Fisher-Price and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) have announced the recalls of the Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders.

According to CPSC, there have been four infant deaths reported between April 2019 and February 2020 in the 4-in-1 soother. The children were reportedly put on their backs and later found on their stomachs.

“There is nothing more important to Fisher-Price than the safety of our products and the trust that families put in us,” said Chuck Scothon, General Manager of Fisher-Price. “These incidents are indeed heart-breaking. We are committed to educating parents and caregivers on the safe use of all of our products, including the importance of following all warnings and instructions to ensure the health and safety of babies and children.”

Both of the recalled products have a powered glider seat and an infant rocker. In both modes, the products can move in a head-to-toe or side-to-side motion.

CPSC reports that approximately 120,000 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 55,000 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders were sold at juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide and online, including Walmart and Target stores and Amazon.com.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Fisher-Price for a refund. To obtain a refund, consumers should visit Fisher-Price online at www.service.mattel.com, and click on “Recall & Safety Alerts,” or call toll-free at 855-853-6224 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A van crashed into the passenger side of the car.
Teen killed in Jones County crash Thursday morning
Laurel police units arrested two people within a two-day span on drug possession charges on...
LPD: 2 people arrested on narcotics charges in 2 days
The Sumrall police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Sumrall
Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex
Man on the run after allegedly killing ex’s boyfriend at Jackson apartment complex
Morgan Coty James, 32, will be charged with one count of burglary.
Laurel police arrested wanted burglary suspect on Bullock Avenue

Latest News

Several former Navy pilots describe their encounters with UFOs.
US intel report makes no definitive finding about UFOs
Former Vice President Mike Pence gave his most extensive comments to date on the events of Jan....
Pence: I’ll likely never see eye to eye with Trump on Jan. 6
The wallet was found during the remodeling of Southern California’s historic Majestic Ventura...
Woman recovers wallet lost 46 years ago in California
Former Vice President Mike Pence gave his most extensive comments to date on the events of Jan....
Pence jumps back into political spotlight
The daughter of a California firefighter killed in a workplace shooting wore his jacket to her...
Daughter of firefighter shot and killed wears father’s jacket at graduation