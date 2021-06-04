Win Stuff
9-year-old Canton boy dies after being accidentally shot by his younger sister

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nine-year-old boy who was accidentally shot by his two-year-old sister in Canton on Wednesday has passed away.

The news was confirmed by Canton Police Chief, Otha Brown, Thursday evening.

Police say the children were left unattended with a gun in a car when the shooting happened. The two-year-old found the handgun and shot her brother in the head.

There was also a 10-year-old child in the car when the incident occurred, but they were not harmed.

